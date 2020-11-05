Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Nov. 4

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Nov. 4th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

National Headlines:

News

Ocala woman killed in Broward County bar shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
32-year-old Marissa Harris of Ocala was killed in a shooting at Rookies Ale House in Dania Beach.

News

Marion County Fire Rescue and Lake County Fire Rescue form auto aid agreement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Fire Rescue and Lake County Fire Rescue have reached an agreement that should reduce response times for some residents.

News

Levy County Landfill employee arrested for stealing $40,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Levy County deputies say an employee at the landfill stole tens of thousands of dollars over ten years.

News

‘Protect the Vote’ rallies at Gainesville City Hall echo nationwide vote counting initiative

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

News

News

News

Marion County voters renew Penny Sales Tax

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Penny Sales Tax in Marion County has been extended for another four years after voters approved it Tuesday.   70 percent of Marion County Voters voted to have the Penny Sales Tax renewed.

News

Explosives found in Marion County man’s home

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies arrested a man for assaulting an officer and now he’s facing more charges for explosives found in his home.

News

Four Out of Six Amendments Clear the Finish Line

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Candidates weren’t the only thing on the ballot in Florida. Voters also gave a thumbs up or down to six proposed changes to the state’s constitution.