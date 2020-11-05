In Case You Missed It: Nov. 4
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Nov. 4th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Democrats Mary Alford and Anna Prizzia take both Alachua County commission seats
- Alachua County preparing for a recount over Charter Amendment
- Florida man holds dog for $20,000 ransom
- Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County
- Voter turnout in North Central Florida
- Republican Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race
- Alachua County Party Chairs react on Election Day
National Headlines:
- AG: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate’s seat
- Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
- Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem
- Astronomers find source of cosmic radio burst
- Dems head toward House control, but GOP picks off seats
