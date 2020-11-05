Incumbent Stan McClain wins re-election as District 23 representative

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of State House District 23 in Marion County will continue to be represented by a Republican.

Incumbent Stan McClain won a third term representing District 23. He easily defeated Democratic candidate Cynthia Dela Rosa with 67 percent of the vote.

“First I’d like to thank all of the voters, everyone that voted for me, I’d like to thank them for doing that and putting their trust in me to go represent them, it’s a great honor. It’s always about getting out and talking to people and finding out what concerns they have. Obviously with the pandemic that’s a big issue so that was one of the big topics of conversation if you will so it will be interesting when we get back to Tallahassee to be able to represent,” he said.

McClain said his priorities are to support education and Florida’s natural springs.

One of the other issues he said he will focus on once he’s back in Tallahassee will be COVID-19 and the budget.

“I don’t know yet how the pandemic is playing but as it relates to the budget in general. I mean I do know that obviously revenue is down. I haven’t heard yet how we’re going to handle that, if we’re going to have a special session or something like that to fix the current budget we’re in and then obviously we’ll work on next year’s budget during the session,” he added.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.