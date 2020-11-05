Advertisement

Levy County Landfill employee arrested for stealing $40,000

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County deputies say an employee at the landfill stole tens of thousands of dollars.

Wanda Sheffield of Bell was arrested after a long investigation into financial discrepancies at the Levy County Landfill. Investigators say for over 10 years Sheffield would void sale transactions and pocket the money. Over this 10 year period of time Sheffield stole roughly $40,000. After questioning from detectives the former Levy County Landfill employee admitted to the crime.

Sheffield is facing grand theft charges.

