Marion County Fire Rescue and Lake County Fire Rescue form auto aid agreement

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue has reached an agreement that should reduce response times for some residents.

The department has entered a mutual aid agreement with Lake County Fire Rescue. The automatic aid agreement formed between the two departments will allow responders to assist citizens with emergencies on either side of the county line.

The closest unit will respond regardless of which county has jurisdiction.

As a result, residents along the county line may have their insurance rates reduced and provide quicker response times.

Marion County Fire Rescue is pleased to announce the execution of an automatic aid agreement with Lake County Fire...

