Marion County School Board vote to fire Belleview High School dean

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School Board voted unanimously to fire a Belleview High School dean who tested positive for marijuana after an injury.

Michael Hickman is a Marine Corp veteran who is prescribed medical marijuana for PTSD he developed while serving in Operation Desert Storm.

Following an on the job injury, Hickman tested positive for marijuana.

He was put on unpaid administrative leave back in January.

Shortly after, the school board voted to pay him while he was on leave.

The board apologized to Hickman and other employees for not notifying them that the board’s policy conflicts with the constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.