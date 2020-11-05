Advertisement

Marion County School Board vote to fire Belleview High School dean

Marion County School Board
Marion County School Board(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School Board voted unanimously to fire a Belleview High School dean who tested positive for marijuana after an injury.

Michael Hickman is a Marine Corp veteran who is prescribed medical marijuana for PTSD he developed while serving in Operation Desert Storm.

Following an on the job injury, Hickman tested positive for marijuana.

He was put on unpaid administrative leave back in January.

Shortly after, the school board voted to pay him while he was on leave.

The board apologized to Hickman and other employees for not notifying them that the board’s policy conflicts with the constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2020 Live Updates: Presidential race is still too close to call
Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County
Ocala woman killed in Broward County bar shooting
Florida man holds dog for $20,000 ransom
Alachua County preparing for a recount over Charter Amendment

Latest News

AJ Afternoon Forecast
“We won’t be able to weather that storm”: Business owner reacts to $15 minimum wage initiative
AJ Morning Forecast Update
In Case You Missed It: Nov. 4