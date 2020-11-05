Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn announces his pick for the city’s next police chief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Discussions on who will be Ocala’s next police chief are starting to take place within city hall.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn oversees the police department. Guinn said he will nominate Interim Chief Mike Balken to officially take the position.

Former Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash a little more than a week ago.

Balken was the Deputy Chief when this happened and automatically became Interim Chief.

Guinn said appointing Balken to the permanent job is something that Graham would have wanted.

“I know that if Chief Graham were here he’d say, ‘get back to work.’ Mike’s qualified to be in that position and I think he’ll do a wonderful job and if people want to respect Greg and honor Greg they should honor his wish of Mike Balken to be the next chief of police,” Guinn said.

Guinn said he will officially make his nomination at the next City Council meeting on Nov. 17th.

