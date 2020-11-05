Advertisement

Ocala woman killed in Broward County bar shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Ocala was killed in a shooting in Broward County, according to multiple media outlets in South Florida.

They said 32-year-old Marissa Harris of Ocala was at Rookies Ale House in Dania Beach early Wednesday morning.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies said two men at the bar got into an argument that ended in gunfire. Harris, who detectives described as a bystander, was hit.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.

