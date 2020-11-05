Advertisement

‘Protect the Vote’ rallies at Gainesville City Hall echo nationwide vote counting initiative

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One side of the political aisle rests easy following the election and the other rallies for what they say is protecting its outcome. Either way, political activism lives on in Alachua county well after polls have closed.

“We’re here because there are national results to defend,” said Liz Horne, an organizer with Blue Wave Coalition in Alachua county.

Members of Blue Wave Coalition of Alachua county, Indivisible Gainesville and Gainesville Socialist Alternative rallied at Gainesville City Hall throughout the evening for what they call protecting the vote.

“So we’re watching what the rest of the country is doing,” mentioned Stafford Jones, the Governor’s Appointee for Florida’s Republican Party. “Scratching my head a little bit about what this other rally is because we’re done.”

Jones doesn’t share the same sentiment given President Donald Trump won the electoral votes in Florida.

“Everyone needs to be paying attention to Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania and Georgia and North Carolina and Nevada,” added Jones. “We’re good here so more power to them for whatever they’re trying to do but we’re done.”

Although, the Democrats aren’t done. Both rallies at city hall kept their constituents up to speed on the presidential race and answered the question, what’s next?

“Well next is people have to quit thinking that politics is a spectator sport,” added Horne. “If you want a better world, if you want a decent livable future for your children and your grandchildren, you need to get off your and get to work now. It’s not somebody else’s job.”

Patience is the name of the game this election season as members of both political parties in Alachua county await the results of the presidential race.

