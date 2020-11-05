Santa Fe College starts rapid credentialing program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new program in north central Florida will strive to develop a stronger workforce in the region and in the state.

Santa Fe College has started the Rapid Credentialing Program to get people trained with the skills needed to enter the workforce quickly.

“It assists the underemployed or the unemployed or people who have been furloughed,” said Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs for Career and Technical Education Tyran Butler.

The program was created with the help of the Rapid Credentialing Grant which came from Gov. Ron DeSantis' Emergency Education Relief Fund under the CARES Act.

The college received $673,000 for the program and Butler said the college provided a 25% match to the money it received.

The program will help facilitate training in new career paths for people who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay Anderson, Santa Fe College’s communications manager, said the program helps with the workforce development in Florida during a pandemic.

“Often times people don’t have the time to get a four year degree,” Anderson said. “We have them but if you need that quick training — especially for people who may have found themselves out of a job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid credentialing program is another thing that can help.”

Butler said the program is a short-term project and believes it may take 18 months to cycle through the entire grant.

However, the college plans on following up with those who enrolled in the program to ensure that they are employed after they complete it.

To learn and complete a field within the program may take up to 18 weeks.

Butler shared the following fields that the program will provide at the college: certified nursing assistant, phlebotomy, emergency medical technician, office specialist, welding technology, and automotive technology.

“The grant was created to highlight jobs that would lead to middle or high wages,” Butler said. “We examined what we had here at the college that could be completed in a timeline that is required and those were the ones we identified.”

She said the award amounts will vary by program and may include the cost of tuition, fees, books, background checks, CPR classes, testing fees, certification exams, and childcare assistance.

“It gives people a quick entry into some new pathways for employment,” Butler said. “They’re able to re-skill or up-skill, increase their marketability, and do it in a quick way.”

Enrollment for the program will start Jan. 5.

Butler hopes the program will serve at least 300 new students but she said it also depends on who demonstrates interest.

“We really work hard to make sure we keep a pulse on what’s needed in our community,” Butler said. “This is a way to help connect people with that.”

For more information on how to apply, visit sfcollege.edu/apply and email rc.info@sfcollege.edu

Below is a list of local colleges participating in the rapid credentialing program:

Marion Technical College

College of Central Florida

Santa Fe College

North Florida Technical College

Florida Gateway College

Riveroak Technical College

Click here to learn more about the rapid credentialing program.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.