Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask brushes off Heisman talk

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Kyle Trask’s hot start to the season isn’t only impressive, it’s been historic. With four more touchdown passes last Saturday against Missouri, Trask became the first SEC quarterback to throw for 18 TD’s in the first four games of a season. He has accomplished it against an all-conference schedule.

Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Trevon Grimes discuss the quarterback’s play. Trask himself is quick to downplay Heisman Trophy talk, but Pitts, and in particular Grimes, are both happy to pump up Trask’s play.

Eighth-ranked Florida takes on number five Georgia Saturday in Jacksonville in what promises to be Florida’s stiffest challenge of the regular season.

