Traveling Vietnam memorial to visit Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -People in Lake City will get the chance to see a smaller version of the Vietnam memorial on Thursday.

The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will make a stop in Lake City and set up in the Honda of Lake City parking lot. The display will be available to visit through No. 10.

An escort for the wall will begin at Gateway College at 9 am, and make its way through Lake City before getting to Honda of Lake City.

The 300 ft. long wall is roughly 3/5 the size of the memorial that is in Washington, D.C. and it stands at about six-feet tall.

The goal of the display is to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the Vietnam war and allow those who can’t visit the D.C. memorial a chance to see their loved ones name on the wall.

