TV20 Exclusive: Interview with Steve Spurrier

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The fall of 2020 marks 30 years since Steve Spurrier made his debut as head coach of the Florida Gator football program. Spurrier was already a local legend based on his playing career at UF, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1966. Spurrier enhanced his legacy by returning to his alma mater and leading Florida to six recognized SEC titles. However, Spurrier considers his first Gator team to be among his favorites. He explains why in this TV20 one-on-one interview with Gator Insider Steve Russell.

