Two people hospitalized after Ocala house fire

Ocala House Fire
Ocala House Fire(OFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of NE 17th Street, Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived, they were told a neighbor helped the residents out of the burning home.

Crews extinguished the fire. Unfortunately, about 50% of the home suffered fire damage.

Two residents were sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Two others were checked on location.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

