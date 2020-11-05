Two people hospitalized after Ocala house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of NE 17th Street, Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived, they were told a neighbor helped the residents out of the burning home.

Crews extinguished the fire. Unfortunately, about 50% of the home suffered fire damage.

Two residents were sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Two others were checked on location.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

