“We won’t be able to weather that storm”: Business owner reacts to $15 minimum wage initiative

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida voters approved Amendment 2 raising minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour over the next six years.

Minimum wage will increase to 10 dollars an hour in September 2021. Then, it will go up by one dollar each year until it hits 15 dollars an hour in 2026.

A 60% supermajority vote was required for approval of the amendment and with 60.81% of voters in favor minimum wage will increase by nearly seven dollars in the next six years.

Back in September, TV20 spoke with Gainesville restaurant and bar owner, JD Chester. At the time, he hoped and prayed the amendment wouldn’t be approved as he said he was already struggling due to the pandemic.

Now he said he’s worried for the futures of his 13 businesses.

“I dont know what’s in store for the future, but I do no with this $15 an hour mandate, we won’t be able to weather that storm… there’s no way,” said Chester.

“A slice of pizza could be three dollars, now it’s gonna be five or six. People don’t realize that they will lose money by making more.”

Florida for fair wage said this amendment passing quote “ensures that all hard-working Floridians can receive a living wage.”

Sponsor of the amendment John Morgan said in a tweet posted on Wednesday quote “the working poor and their families just got a better life.”

This is just one of the four out of six amendments on the ballot passed. For more information on other amendments passed click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

