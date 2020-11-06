Alachua County Canvassing Board may have to do a recount on Growth Management Amendment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua county canvassing board met to decide if a recount is necessary for the growth management amendment.

According to city officials, the Alachua county amendment would preserve green lands that are crucial to the county’s air and water quality, as well as wildlife.

But voters were evenly split on approving it-- the proposal passed by only 130 votes out of 120-thousand ballots cast. The Director of Communications and Outreach for Alachua Supervisors of Elections, TJ Pyche, says a recount may be necessary.

“Florida requires that if a contest is close enough, within one half of one percent, then a recount must be ordered,” said Pyche.

The supervisor of elections, a county commissioner and county judge reviewed hundreds of ballots to make sure a recount was necessary.

“All signs are pointing towards the fact that one will be needed,” said Pyche. “So our office is making preparations for a Sunday machine recount.”

Pyche says all hands will be on deck to ensure accurate results.

“We’re getting election workers ready, preparing the room, putting out notices and just making sure that our office as a whole is prepared for the recount,” added Pyche.

There has been controversy between city and county leaders over whether it would deprive cities from controlling their own growth and development. Citizens should be expecting results on the recount within a few days.

“The recount will start Sunday at 1 pm,” said Pyche. “Our office will continue through the night until we’re finished.”

The results from the recount may not be ready until Monday morning.

