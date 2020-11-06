Alachua County Jail installs new air purification system to combat COVID-19

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Jail has installed a new air purification system to combat COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses.

The GPS Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization system was installed in October. The air is treated with ions that kill small particles in the air, such as viruses or mold. The system has been installed in all 80 units and the facilities are also cleaned by hand six times a day.

“After this system was installed, there was a direct correlation - the more systems that got put in, the less COVID cases we got. But even after COVID, the common, everyday flu, the common, everyday cold, viruses, allergies, all this stuff in these systems are eradicated,” said Major Jeff Cloutier, Director of the Alachua County Jail.

The cost of the system totaled 385-thousand dollars but people with the jail believe that it could lead to an energy cost savings of up to 30-percent.

