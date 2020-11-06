Advertisement

Big Lee’s BBQ hosting Marion County Chili Cook-Off

Big Lee’s BBQ, the winner of last year’s chili cook-off, will host the event on Saturday to help raise money for the Cornerstone School in Ocala. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Big Lee's BBQ, the winner of last year's chili cook-off, will host the event on Saturday to help raise money for the Cornerstone School in Ocala. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 39th Annual Marion County Chili Cook-Off is back this weekend, however, it will look a little different than it has in previous years as event organizers are calling it “Quarantine Edition.”

As a response to the pandemic, there will be no competition this year, but the chili cooking tradition will continue.

“You can definitely go online and preorder your chili. We’re trying to make it easy, again, for folks to be able to get in and get out, hopefully rather quickly. We’ll have a ton of chili, it’s gonna be delicious and we just look forward to serving everybody and helping to support Cornerstone once again,” said Rashad Jones, owner of Big Lee’s BBQ. “This is just an example of what communities who believe in sticking together and working together can accomplish and it shows what our community is really made of during tough times like this.”

Last year, the event raised 60-thousand dollars for Cornerstone School and its scholarship programs.

