Buchholz blanks Santa Fe, wins sixth straight game

Bobcats pull away with dominant first half
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz scored 30 points in the second quarter to easily handle Santa Fe, 53-0 in Thursday’s regular season finale at Citizens Field. The Bobcats improve to 6-1 overall with their sixth straight win, while the Raiders drop to 2-5.

The victory is also the seventh consecutive win by Buchholz in the head to head series. The Bobcats have now scored over 50 points three times this season and face Creekside in next week’s postseason opener. Santa Fe opens the playoffs at Gadsden County.

