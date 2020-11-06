Advertisement

Carnival returns to Gainesville during pandemic

By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The carnival is back in town but the return has caused some controversy over coronavirus concerns.

“It’s a good time and it’s gonna be a safe time," Dreamland Amusement Manager Michael Davis assured.

“We were open, then we weren’t open, and now we are open again. We are blessed to be able to say that, at least.”

The carnival set up in the parking lot of Oaks Mall was here back in February before the pandemic hit. When they announced their November arrival online, some voiced concerns.

Davis said ticket sales have doubled compared to sales when they were here in February. He said they expect thousands to attend over the next two weeks.

In response to the online concerns, Davis said they’ve been passing inspections and working with the city to make sure the carnival’s return to Gainesville would be successful and safe.

“The only way we were able to do that was to sit down at a table with the local authorities, and with the town, with the sponsors, and our own management team and say ... what do we need to do to make this right for everybody? So we did that ... we did it extensively ... and we were able to pull it off.”

The permit for the venue was issued by the city, granted under the guidance of the Alachua County Emergency Order.

A spokesperson from the county says events like this are allowed as long as they follow the order’s safety measures like facial coverings and social distancing.

Temperature checks and face masks are mandatory for employees and you will also find hand sanitizing stations and social distancing reminders throughout the venue for carnival-goers.

