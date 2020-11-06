City of Gainesville hosts Unity Park groundbreaking virtually

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A city celebrated the start of construction for a new park virtually.

The city of Gainesville hosted a virtual groundbreaking for Unity Park on Thursday.

The three-acre park will be replacing the Northeast 31st Avenue park.

The existing park is located near high voltage transmission lines and construction for Unity Park will be built 200 feet west to the existing site.

Funding for the park came from the Wild Spaces and Public Places half cent sales tax and a $10,000 donation from the Gainesville Woman’s Club.

“This is going to be a very robust neighborhood park and the neighborhoods waited quite awhile so I think this will be very well-received,” said Wild Spaces and Public Places Betsy Waite.

Waite said it has been a three-year process to know which amenities should be in the park by hosting community workshops and conducted surveys for residents.

The park will have a pavillion, a playground, two basketball courts, fitness equipment, and a community garden.

“This is a major milestone to celebrate the formal beginning of construction,” Waite said. “It’s a little weather-dependent to see how quickly the work can take place.”

The estimated time for construction is next year in the spring or summer.

