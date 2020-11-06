Florida man steals ASO cruiser, credit car and goes on joy ride
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars after he stole a deputy cruiser from the airport.
According to Alachua County Sheriff deputies, Duncan Smith took an ASO vehicle from a fenced in parking lot at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Thursday night.
Deputies were able to track down the 20 year-old after he used a ASO credit card, that was also in the cruiser, in Columbia County. Smith then returned to Alachua County, where he was stopped by deputies.
Smith says he was on a “spiritual journey” when he took the vehicle.
He is charged with burglary, larceny and vehicular theft.
