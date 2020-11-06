Advertisement

GPD: Emails threatening African-American churches are ‘false’

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Gainesville residents received emails threatening African-American churches, but Gainesville police say the threats are not real.

“Church Family,The following information is being share out of concern for the safety of you and your family," the email read. “The NAACP has received credible information that some of the white nationalist groups, neo nazi’s and white supremacist groups have initiations happening this weekend. As part of the initiation it is said that they will be looking to snatch black men and boys and hang them, shoot them, torture them and kill them. So please spread the word. Do not let your sons go out alone. Pay attention to your surroundings. If you made friends with someone recently, do not be gullible and naive they may have another motive... Be cautious, STAY PRAYED UP! Only travel in pairs and even then, pay attention. If your car is hit by a truck or van don’t be quick to jump out. Pay attention. Women also be alert. The rumor is that they will seek men. But we know that at some point anyone will do. Be careful!”Pass this on, share, share, share!”

After conferring with federal authorities, the GPD found that the threats were not credible and it was similar to an email that was sent to people in Atlanta a few months ago.

