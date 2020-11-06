Man arrested for possession of child pornography

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after they received information that he was in possession of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Sheriff’s Office which lead them to 36-year-old Jesus Rosado.

“They send out cyber tips, they monitor internet service providers, and different things like that on the web and they let local agencies know if, 'hey this is a suspicious file, we have the IP address, things like that,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Zach Moore said.

On Monday July 6th, detectives received information on IP addresses, an email address and user names that likely belonged to Rosado.

On Thursday Nov. 5th, detectives executed a search warrant of Rosado’s Summerfield home.

Investigators said Rosado was not cooperative at first but later the investigation revealed that he had 20 videos of child pornography on his phone and tablets.

“On his personal phone that he had on him, he gave our Digital Forensics Technician access to the phone, passwords and everything. He signed a consent form for us to search those devices to see what we could find. He also had several tablets, I don’t remember the exact number, in his bedroom at his residence so he also gave us access to those and Technician Newbanks was able to go in and locate these files,” Moore added.

Rosado was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond.

And while the Sheriff’s Office received this tip on Rosado from a national organization, they’ve just made it easier for people in the community to submit information about what they’re seeing in their own neighborhoods.

“We have created a ‘submit a tip’ page on our website where they can go to their district office and click on submit a tip so they can let the district deputies and commander know of incidents that are happening in their neighborhood that aren’t perceived as a crime where they feel they should call 911,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Valerie Strong said.

The Sheriff’s Office launched the new portal Thursday and already district commanders have started receiving emails from residents.

“Which is great, because we can’t be everywhere all the time so by doing this we know what’s going on,” Strong added.

Strong also explained that residents should make sure they are filling out the correct form before they submit so it goes to the right district commander.

