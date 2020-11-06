Advertisement

MCPS: 16 COVID-19 positive cases, 109 quarantined

Marion County Public School released their new COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday.
Marion County Public School released their new COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School released their new COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday.

According to the school district, 16 staff and students tested positive for the virus this week (Oct. 30-Nov.5) , sending 109 people to quarantine.

Which schools and departments were affected?

Belleview High, Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. N. H. Elementary, Dunnellon High, Elementary Education, Forrest High, Fort McCoy, Greenway Elementary, Harbour View Elementary, Liberty Middle, Marion Oaks Elementary and West Port High were all affected by these results.

Marion County Public School released their new COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday.
Marion County Public School released their new COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday.(MCPS)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up
Ocala woman killed in Broward County bar shooting
Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County
Election 2020 Live Updates: Georgia headed for a recount, Biden takes the lead for a few key states
“We won’t be able to weather that storm”: Business owner reacts to $15 minimum wage initiative

Latest News

New report suggests less college football could kill 50,000 Florida jobs
Alachua County Jail installs new air purification system to combat COVID-19
Man arrested for possession of child pornography
Big Lee’s BBQ hosting Marion County Chili Cook-Off