MCPS: 16 COVID-19 positive cases, 109 quarantined

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School released their new COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday.

According to the school district, 16 staff and students tested positive for the virus this week (Oct. 30-Nov.5) , sending 109 people to quarantine.

Which schools and departments were affected?

Belleview High, Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. N. H. Elementary, Dunnellon High, Elementary Education, Forrest High, Fort McCoy, Greenway Elementary, Harbour View Elementary, Liberty Middle, Marion Oaks Elementary and West Port High were all affected by these results.

Marion County Public School released their new COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday. (MCPS)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.