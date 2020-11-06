Advertisement

Raising funds for good cause through Florida-Georgia rivalry game

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This Saturday is the Florida-Georgia football game, but it won’t just be the players on the field competing.

The fans of each team are going head to head for a good cause. The United Way of North Central Florida is challenging their counter part in Northeast Georgia to see which can raise the most funds for their local communities.

Fans can text ‘GATORS’ or ‘DAWGS’ to 43506 and donate to the United Way of their choice.

The VP of Resource Development at United Way of North Central Florida, Dana Clayton says, “Traditionally there’s only one winner at the end of the game, and of course we want it to be the Gators, but this game is different and these times are different. We have an opportunity for everyone to win as our fans unite in support of each community.”

The winning community gets bragging rights until next year’s competition. Fans can donate anytime between now and the end of the game on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2020 Live Updates: Trump hits election integrity, Biden confident he will win election
Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County
Ocala woman killed in Broward County bar shooting
“We won’t be able to weather that storm”: Business owner reacts to $15 minimum wage initiative
A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up

Latest News

Road rage incident leads to shooting in Ocala
A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption
Columbia County Report: Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall visiting Lake City