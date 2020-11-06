Raising funds for good cause through Florida-Georgia rivalry game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This Saturday is the Florida-Georgia football game, but it won’t just be the players on the field competing.

The fans of each team are going head to head for a good cause. The United Way of North Central Florida is challenging their counter part in Northeast Georgia to see which can raise the most funds for their local communities.

Fans can text ‘GATORS’ or ‘DAWGS’ to 43506 and donate to the United Way of their choice.

The VP of Resource Development at United Way of North Central Florida, Dana Clayton says, “Traditionally there’s only one winner at the end of the game, and of course we want it to be the Gators, but this game is different and these times are different. We have an opportunity for everyone to win as our fans unite in support of each community.”

The winning community gets bragging rights until next year’s competition. Fans can donate anytime between now and the end of the game on Saturday.

