Road rage incident leads to shooting in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After an apparent road rage incident, Ocala police arrested 25-year-old Dominique Brown on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Witnesses say Brown first threw a bottle of Gatorade at the victim, then he pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, all while in his vehicle.

Brown was released from the Marion County Jail today after posting bond.

