Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House to host Beyond Bourbon fundraiser

The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host its Little Red Shoes fundraiser Saturday. The money raised goes directly to helping serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF's Health Shands Hospital.
The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host its Little Red Shoes fundraiser Saturday. The money raised goes directly to helping serve families who need a place to stay while their child is at UF's Health Shands Hospital.(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bourbon lovers get ready to sip for a good cause.

The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host Beyond Bourbon on Sunday. This virtual fundraiser will include a bourbon tasting and and the winner of a cocktail creation competition will be announced.

Participants will hear a dedication to veterans, a story from a family who has stayed at the house through out the pandemic and can join in on live auctions.

The money raised goes directly back to the Ronald McDonald House to help serve families needing a place to stay while their child is at UF’s Health Shands Hospital.

Executive Director, Sherry Houston said the money raised goes directly back to the Ronald McDonald House to help serve families needing a place to stay while their child is at UF’s Health Shands Hospital.

“We currently have 20 families at our house,” said Houston. “We have never closed through the pandemic so to be able to serve families with a seriously ill child is truly humbling.”

Anyone is welcome to participate in the fundraising events from the comfort of their home.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up
Ocala woman killed in Broward County bar shooting
Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County
Election 2020 Live Updates: Georgia headed for a recount, Biden takes the lead for a few key states
“We won’t be able to weather that storm”: Business owner reacts to $15 minimum wage initiative

Latest News

Florida man steals ASO cruiser, credit car and goes on joy ride
AJ Afternoon Forecast
Florida man steals ASO cruiser, credit car and goes on joy ride
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 11/6