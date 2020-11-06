Ronald McDonald House to host Beyond Bourbon fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bourbon lovers get ready to sip for a good cause.

The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida will host Beyond Bourbon on Sunday. This virtual fundraiser will include a bourbon tasting and and the winner of a cocktail creation competition will be announced.

Participants will hear a dedication to veterans, a story from a family who has stayed at the house through out the pandemic and can join in on live auctions.

The money raised goes directly back to the Ronald McDonald House to help serve families needing a place to stay while their child is at UF’s Health Shands Hospital.

Executive Director, Sherry Houston said the money raised goes directly back to the Ronald McDonald House to help serve families needing a place to stay while their child is at UF’s Health Shands Hospital.

“We currently have 20 families at our house,” said Houston. “We have never closed through the pandemic so to be able to serve families with a seriously ill child is truly humbling.”

Anyone is welcome to participate in the fundraising events from the comfort of their home.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.