Advertisement

South Florida Man arrested after joyriding in Alachua Sheriff Office Car

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A South Florida man was arrested for stealing an Alachua Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.

The suspect took the vehicle form the Gainesville regional airport and went on a joyride up to lake city.

When the deputy’s office card was used at a gas station, Law enforcement realized the car was missing.

“Working with resources that he had where some of his personal items were used and working with on-star, we were able to quickly locate where the vehicle was and then work with on-star to disable it and stop it and take the suspect into custody,” said Public Information Officer, Art Forgey.

Although the Sheriff’s Office does not have the on-star service, the road service helped immediately after learning it was a law enforcement vehicle.

Officer Forgey says the suspect was compliant after the car was low jacked.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up
Ocala woman killed in Broward County bar shooting
Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County
Election 2020 Live Updates: Georgia headed for a recount, Biden takes the lead for a few key states
“We won’t be able to weather that storm”: Business owner reacts to $15 minimum wage initiative

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic hitting new moms hard, increasing the likelihood of postpartum depression
Alachua County Canvassing Board may have to do a recount on Growth Management Amendment
Man arrested for possession of child pornography
New report suggests less college football could kill 50,000 Florida jobs