South Florida Man arrested after joyriding in Alachua Sheriff Office Car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A South Florida man was arrested for stealing an Alachua Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.

The suspect took the vehicle form the Gainesville regional airport and went on a joyride up to lake city.

When the deputy’s office card was used at a gas station, Law enforcement realized the car was missing.

“Working with resources that he had where some of his personal items were used and working with on-star, we were able to quickly locate where the vehicle was and then work with on-star to disable it and stop it and take the suspect into custody,” said Public Information Officer, Art Forgey.

Although the Sheriff’s Office does not have the on-star service, the road service helped immediately after learning it was a law enforcement vehicle.

Officer Forgey says the suspect was compliant after the car was low jacked.

