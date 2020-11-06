The Children’s Table hosts food giveaway in Bronson

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A rural food bank distributed hundreds of boxes of food to its community.

The Children’s Table located at 680 W Thrasher Dr. hosted a food distribution today in Bronson.

Dozens of cars lined up to receive produce, dairy, and meat for their families.

The food bank was created in 1996 and co-founder Verna Brown said that residents are still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

“The situation is desperate and this is personal to us,” she said. “So every person that comes to us is so important. The people are a part of The Children’s Table. Each person that comes here is a part of the family and that’s how we feel about them.”

Her husband and co-founder Bill Brown said he loves serving the people.

“If we had a philosophy, it would be if the food is on the shelf we’re not doing our job,” he said. "So we try to get it out right away.

There will be other food distributions happening throughout north central Florida.

The Long Foundation will be hosting Community Relief Day in Gainesville on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Alachua County Fairgrounds starting at noon.

The Lake Area Ministries Food Pantry" and Feeding Northeast Florida will be hosting a food distribution Dec. 1 at the Melrose Fire Department starting at noon.

