TV20 Exclusive: Shane Matthews on the 30th anniversary of 1990 Gator season

Quarterback’s rise a big part of 6-1 SEC record, unrecognized title
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 continues celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1990 Gator football season that sent Florida on its way to becoming a national power. The Gators finished 9-2 that fall, including a league-leading 6-1 SEC record. One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success was starting quarterback Shane Matthews. When the preseason began, Matthews stood fifth on the quarterback depth chart. By the time his UF career was over, he was a two-time SEC Player of the Year. Matthews shares his memories of that 1990 season with TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell.

