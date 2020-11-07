Christmas kicks off early at Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The spirit of the holidays is alive at Celebration Pointe with an early kick-off to their annual Christmas tree lighting.

“We’re living in a time right now that the country is so divided but right now, unity,” said Chris Reid, the lead singer of RC & Showtime.

Coming together in times of staying apart is a bit of a challenge given COVID-19. Although, with an early start to the holidays, Reid had one hope for the night’s live performance.

“But what we want to do is bring love, bring harmony, bring peace throughout this time,” added Reid. “So starting it now, I think there’s no better time to start it but right now.”

Especially since the troubles of the pandemic has changed the lives of people of all ages.

“And we definitely need this right now with the craziness going on, it’s really good to be here,” said Ella Grabow, a teenage dancer with Danscompany of Gainesville.

Stepping into the Christmas spirit, Grabow and her friend Josie Kamman have learned a lot from the pandemic but the biggest lesson of all is gratitude.

“It is different times but it’s really cool that we get to be apart of a community even though we have to stay six feet apart and wear masks,” added Grabow."

It’s definitely weird because like a few months ago we were just like at home and only at home," mentioned Kamman. “And now it’s like we get to be with our friends.”

Families and friends in the crowd socially distanced and masked up, you can’t go wrong with kicking off Christmas a couple of weeks early.

