Clay County deputies searching for missing endangered adult
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered man from Keystone Heights.
Sheriff’s deputies say John George Cejka is missing. He was last seen driving a dark green Honda CRV with the tag KWBK71.
If you have any information about where Cejka is call Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512 or 911.
