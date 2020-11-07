Advertisement

Clay County deputies searching for missing endangered adult

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered man from Keystone Heights.

Sheriff’s deputies say John George Cejka is missing. He was last seen driving a dark green Honda CRV with the tag KWBK71.

If you have any information about where Cejka is call Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512 or 911.

🔺ENDANGERED ADULT: John George Cejka is missing from the Keystone Heights area and we need the community’s help. He...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, November 6, 2020

