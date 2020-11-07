Advertisement

Fatal crash in Alachua County forced rescue crews to cut passengers out of vehicles

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One man was killed and others were injured in a vehicle crash in Alachua County Friday afternoon.

State troopers say a pickup truck was on County Road 234 and failed stop at the intersection with Hawthorne Road near Rochelle. The pickup t-boned a car headed west.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews cut two men out of the car, taking them to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the men, a 22-year-old from Dunnellon, has died.

The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries.

