Go Fund Me created for family of Ocala mother killed in South Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Go Fund Me page is raising money for the family of an Ocala mother shot and killed at a bar in South Florida.

Broward County deputies say 32-year-old Marissa Harris was shot at Rookie’s Ale House in Dania Beach early Wednesday morning.

She was a bystander to an argument that turned violent.

The Go Fund Me page was created in hopes of helping the family with funeral expenses, and with future expenses for Harris’ daughter.

The funeral will be held in Hollywood on November 14th.

