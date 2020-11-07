Sports Overtime 11-6-2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the final week of the regular season for most schools across NCFL. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Dunnellon capped a perfect regular season with a 35-0 win over West Port. The Tigers reach 6-0 overall and drop the Wolf Pack to 4-2. Meanwhile, GHS defeated Eastside for the 13th straight meeting, 37-7, and Oak Hall booked a trip to the Eight Man football title game, with a 34-12 win over Merritt Island Christian.

Week 10 High School Football Scores:

Dunnellon def. West Port, 35-0

Vanguard def. Belleview, 30-0

Forest def. Lake Weir, 38-0

GHS def. Eastside, 37-7

Oak Hall def. Merritt Island Christian, 34-12

Columbia def. Englewood, 41-7

South Sumter def. P.K. Yonge, 41-7

Fort White def. Hamilton County, 14-6

Suwannee def. Baker County, 35-32

Union County def. Keystone Heights, 42-20

Trenton def. Lafayette, 35-21

Williston def. Chiefland, 35-6

Rocky Bayou Christian def. St. Francis, 53-28

Interlachen def. St. Joseph Academy, 48-21

Bronson def. Crescent City, 38-8