39th Annual Downtown and Art Festival goes virtual

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite being virtual this year, people are still able to enjoy this years Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show.

Day one of the 39th annual festival took place Saturday, with local vendors showcasing their crafts.

Items such as sculptures, jewelry, and paintings were on display for people to browse through on their website.

Day two of the virtual festival is Sunday and will open at 10 AM.

You can visit the festival here.

