Five-year-anniversary of Citra house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -Sunday marked the five-year-anniversary since a tragic house fire in Citra killed five children.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no one was charged in connection to the blaze.

Only the children’s mother, aunt and grandmother survived the fire.

The children’s aunt was taken to UF Health Shands with first and second degree burns.

Crews arrived on scene eight minutes after the 9-1-1 call, but it was too late to rescue anyone left inside.

