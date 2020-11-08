Advertisement

Gators share thoughts on victory against Georgia

Florida dominant in 44-28 win
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, defensive end Brenton Cox Jr., and cornerback Kaiir Elam speak after the Gators' 44-28 victory over Georgia Saturday in Jacksonville. Trask’s 474 passing yards are the most in any single game against the Bulldogs. The victory gives Florida the upper hand in the race for the SEC Eastern Division title with five regular season games left. TV20 Sports Director Kevin Wells introduces the postgame comments from TIAA Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up
Fatal crash in Alachua County forced rescue crews to cut passengers out of vehicles
Florida man steals ASO cruiser, credit card and goes on joy ride
Election 2020 Live Updates: Joe Biden is elected the 46th President, Harris first woman VP
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Florida vs Georgia Postgame
Florida takes down Georgia, 44-28
Sports Overtime 11-6-2020
Sports Overtime 11-6-2020