Gators share thoughts on victory against Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, defensive end Brenton Cox Jr., and cornerback Kaiir Elam speak after the Gators' 44-28 victory over Georgia Saturday in Jacksonville. Trask’s 474 passing yards are the most in any single game against the Bulldogs. The victory gives Florida the upper hand in the race for the SEC Eastern Division title with five regular season games left. TV20 Sports Director Kevin Wells introduces the postgame comments from TIAA Bank Stadium.

