Kat Cammack speaks on Trump lawsuits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida-District-Three Congresswoman-elect Kat Cammack is shared her views on how the race for the presidency is shaking out.

Cammack said she believes President Trump will prevail in the election once all votes are counted.

She also said she stands by the lawsuits the president is filing to challenge mail in ballots.

“I feel the President will be successful when it is all said and done,” Cammack said. “I’ll be proud to stand with the President, and as we go through this process, the President has a legal team that’s making sure all ballots are being counted, recounted as necessary, and he has every right to do that.”

Cammack won her race against Democrat Adam Christenson earlier in the week, garnering 57% of the vote.

She also said 2020 is the year of the Republican woman.

