Local groups honor and remember veterans buried in Gainesville cemeteries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers placed more than 1,100 American flags next to headstones at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville, honoring those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

“They pay honor to every single veteran in our cemetery,” said Karen Pruss, the Cemetery Coordinator for Evergreen Cemetery. It’s just overwhelming. It’s so heartwarming to see the support of the community."

Pruss said youth who are part of the Milton Lewis Young Marines offered the veterans an honorary salute.

“They are a fantastic group of kids who aspire to be in the military themselves. Learning at an early age how to pay respect and why it is important to give respect to veterans, it’s so nice to have them here.”

After Veterans Day and into the holiday season, local Gold Star mom Ronna Jackson is making sure veterans buried at Forest Meadows Cemetery have a wreath above their headstone.

“My goal is to raise enough money, so all 1,200 hundred veterans that are here at this cemetery is honored and remembered on December 19th.”

Jackson said it’s about more than just placing the wreath.

“We honor our heroes. We remember their legacy and the sacrifice that they made for the cost of our freedom that we have today, as well as we have the opportunity to teach our younger generation what this day and what this event means and what the meaning of these wreaths have behind them. I challenge each of you if you come to this ceremony, and you’re a part of the laying of the wreaths, look at the names, say their names out loud. That’s really how their memory lives on. Then go back home after the event and do the research about how they sacrificed for our community and for you.”

For Jackson, it’s a privilege to honor these heroes.

“It is very honorable to lay that wreath and look at the date and do the math and possibly know that they don’t have any family it’s very honorable to do that no only for the family but as well as the hero because our goal is no one is to be forgotten.”

If you would like to donate to the local “Wreaths Across America” fund, you can click on the link below. To ensure your donation goes to the local fund, you must provide the following codes, “Location ID: _LCFLEFMG” and the “Fundraising Group ID: FL0174”. For additional information, contact Ronna Jackson at (352) 871-7035.

If you would like to donate to the “Evergreen Cemetery Veterans Monument” fund, click on the link below.

