Melrose and Windsor Fire Department host 2nd annual Fire Fest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Melrose and Windsor Fire Department teamed up to bring out members of the community and raise donations for the local fire departments.

The second annual fire fest brought out thousands over the weekend. The fest was previously hosted by the Melrose Fire Department but this year they joined forces with the Windsor Fire Department.

“Due to the COVID and recent incidents that we’ve had, a lot of our fundraiser events and different money-raising events that we usually do have been canceled,” said Windsor Fire Chief, Richard Shirk.

Fire Chief Shirk says fundraisers like this have a huge impact on the community.

“Obviously the more money we raise between the two agencies goes directly to the community by putting extra staffing on in an area that we need to, getting the equipment out that is utilized in medical emergency scenes or even fire calls,” added Shirk.

The departments provided citizens with a few different activities over the past two days.

“We had a battle of the bands, barbecue cook-off,” said Fire Department Board of Directors President, Bobby Brown. “It’s been just a real fun time.”

Melrose Fire Chief, Kevin Mobley, says this weekend has been all about giving back.

“We like to support the community and we depend on the community’s support. So this is a way that they can get out and set up their booths and benefit from the community.”

Putting the fest together was a bit more challenging this year.

But the departments kept covid guidelines in mind.

“We’ve asked people to wear masks but it’s up to them,” said Event Coordinator, Barbara Franklin. “We can’t enforce it. We’ve put our vendors 20 feet apart so we feel like that was helpful.”

Brown says it all wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“We’d like to thank the community for coming out and supporting us. It means a lot.”

