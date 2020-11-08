Advertisement

Santa to a Senior returns in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion County, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion Co. seniors can look forward to some holiday cheer as the Santa to a Senior program kicks off.

“Home Instead’s Senior Care” is beginning their annual program to help give seniors who are alone during the holiday season.

Through Nov. 29, people can visit the Beall’s Outlets in Ocala and Dunnellon where “Santa to a Senior” trees will be on display.

People can take an ornament with a seniors name on it, and fulfill their gift request.

According to the home, seniors are more isolated than ever this year due to the pandemic.

Bealls Outlet, 8585 SW State Road 200, Ste 15-B in Steeplechase Plaza, Ocala, FL

Bealls Outlet, 11252 N Williams Street, Ste 503 in Rainbow Square Mall, Dunnellon, FL

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Alachua County forced rescue crews to cut passengers out of vehicles
Kat Cammack speaks on Trump lawsuits
Election 2020 Live Updates: Joe Biden is elected the 46th President, Harris first woman VP
A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up
Go Fund Me created for family of Ocala mother killed in South Florida

Latest News

Weekly Buzz
Five-year-anniversary of Citra house fire
Santa to a senior
Melrose and Windsor Fire Department host 2nd annual Fire Fest