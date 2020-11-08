Santa to a Senior returns in Marion County

Marion County, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion Co. seniors can look forward to some holiday cheer as the Santa to a Senior program kicks off.

“Home Instead’s Senior Care” is beginning their annual program to help give seniors who are alone during the holiday season.

Through Nov. 29, people can visit the Beall’s Outlets in Ocala and Dunnellon where “Santa to a Senior” trees will be on display.

People can take an ornament with a seniors name on it, and fulfill their gift request.

According to the home, seniors are more isolated than ever this year due to the pandemic.

Bealls Outlet, 8585 SW State Road 200, Ste 15-B in Steeplechase Plaza, Ocala, FL

Bealls Outlet, 11252 N Williams Street, Ste 503 in Rainbow Square Mall, Dunnellon, FL

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.