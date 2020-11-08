Stuff the Charger food drive held by Florida Highway Patrol
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Highway Patrol is hosting their annual Stuff the Charger event Sunday through the end of November.
People interested in donating food can drop off non-perishable items at their local FHP station.
Troopers are encouraging residents to donate holiday food items, like canned meats, sweet potatoes, and stuffing boxes.
There are four F-H-P stations in North-Central Florida.
Florida Highway Patrol
1350 W US Hwy 90
Lake City, Fl 32055
Florida Highway Patrol
16106 SE US Hwy 19
Cross City, Fl 32628
Florida Highway Patrol
6300 NW 13th St
Gainesville, Fl 32653
Florida Highway Patrol
600 SE 25th Avenue
Ocala, Fl 34471
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.