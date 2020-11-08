Advertisement

Stuff the Charger food drive held by Florida Highway Patrol

FHP Stuff the Charger event
FHP Stuff the Charger event(file)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Highway Patrol is hosting their annual Stuff the Charger event Sunday through the end of November.

People interested in donating food can drop off non-perishable items at their local FHP station.

Troopers are encouraging residents to donate holiday food items, like canned meats, sweet potatoes, and stuffing boxes.

There are four F-H-P stations in North-Central Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol

1350 W US Hwy 90

Lake City, Fl 32055

Florida Highway Patrol

16106 SE US Hwy 19

Cross City, Fl 32628

Florida Highway Patrol

6300 NW 13th St

Gainesville, Fl 32653

Florida Highway Patrol

600 SE  25th Avenue

Ocala, Fl 34471

