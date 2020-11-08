Advertisement

UF students celebrate the Florida-Georgia game at the O’Dome

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Gainesville, University of Florida students who weren’t able to make it to the Florida-Georgia game had the opportunity to pregame in a fun and safe way at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Students were able to get in the spirit ahead of the significant match up.

“Basically what we are doing is a Florida-Georgia watch party, where students can come in. They’ve been cleared by the CDC to come in and watch the game and participate in several activities. They get free Florida- Georgia shirts,” said Olivia Green, the Freshman Class Council president. “They can make their own street signs, participate in a football toss, participate in a photo booth,”

According to Green, more than 600 registered for the event, and masks were required.

