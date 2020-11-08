World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are getting more job opportunities to look forward to with the World Equestrian Center coming to town.

“This is really built to be the Disney land for horse people,” said The Director of Hospitality, Justin Garner.

The center held its first career fair to seek employees for the equine facility. The facility will be over 600 acres and have 21thousand horse stalls.

“We’ve got four restaurants and a general store on property that we are hiring for now,” said Garner

With this Ocala center being the largest equestrian center nationwide, they are looking to hire hundreds of citizens from the community.

“We probably need 500 people that we’re gonna need for the different areas,” added Garner.

And they have a wide variety of opportunities for everyone.

“Everything from landscapers to cooks to cashier attendants trying to get a lot of positions hired in the next couple of weeks…this is first of several of our job fairs,” said Garner.

With more career fairs to come, they are keeping covid guidelines in mind.

“We’re just trying to be safe and follow the guidelines,” added Garner. “We’re spacing out appointments so we can really interview quickly, get people in and out but still remain safe.”

The equestrian center is expected to fully open to the public on Jan. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.