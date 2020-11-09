Beyond Bourbon event raises money for Ronald McDonald House
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ronald McDonald House Charities of North-Central Florida held their Beyond Bourbon 2020 event Sunday evening.
TV20′s morning anchor Lisa Saccacio co-hosted the event, where people submitted cocktail recipes, took part in a silent auction and heard heart-warming stories of families who have benefited from the Ronald McDonald house.
TV20 is a sponsor of the event, and money raised goes back to the Ronald McDonald house, which gives families a place to stay while their children are getting treatment at UF Health Shands.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.