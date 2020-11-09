Advertisement

CCSO: Man shot while trying to break into home

Photo from the FDOC's website, prior to his 2019 release on previous drug related charges.
Photo from the FDOC's website, prior to his 2019 release on previous drug related charges.(FDOC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man after they say he attempted to break into a home.

Deputies said Brandon Michael Slywkanycz, 34, tried to break into a home near NW Leonia Way armed with a shotgun.

The homeowner, who was inside with his children, told deputies that he shot Slywkanycz who then ran away.

Deputies said Slywkanycz was transported to an area hospital and is now in custody.

In a statement, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said “Incidents like this are extremely rare here, but I am glad that this resident was prepared to defend their home and family.”

Slywkanycz will be charged with Attempted Home Invasion Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Burglary of a Structure while armed, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Burglary of Conveyance, and Grand Theft. He is expected to be booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility upon being released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep.-elect Kat Cammack (R-FL) reacts to Biden win
Kat Cammack speaks on Trump lawsuits
Fatal crash in Alachua County forced rescue crews to cut passengers out of vehicles
Fatal crash in Alachua County forced rescue crews to cut passengers out of vehicles
World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala
World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala
Tropical Update
ETA A LITTLE WEAKER
Gators celebrated their victory after the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville on Saturday at...
UF students celebrate the Florida-Georgia game at the O’Dome

Latest News

Tropical Update
ETA A LITTLE WEAKER
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
The Alachua County Canvassing Board is scheduled for a manual recount for the Growth Management...
Manual recount next for Growth Management Area Amendment