CCSO: Man shot while trying to break into home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man after they say he attempted to break into a home.

Deputies said Brandon Michael Slywkanycz, 34, tried to break into a home near NW Leonia Way armed with a shotgun.

The homeowner, who was inside with his children, told deputies that he shot Slywkanycz who then ran away.

Deputies said Slywkanycz was transported to an area hospital and is now in custody.

In a statement, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said “Incidents like this are extremely rare here, but I am glad that this resident was prepared to defend their home and family.”

Slywkanycz will be charged with Attempted Home Invasion Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Burglary of a Structure while armed, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Burglary of Conveyance, and Grand Theft. He is expected to be booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility upon being released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.