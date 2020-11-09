Celebrity’s Soul Food opens headquarters in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Soul food is on the menu in north central Florida.

Celebrity’s Soul Food has made it’s way to Ocala. The owner of the restaurant chain, with his family, celebrated the opening of their corporate headquarters office Monday.

The brains behind this soul food restaurant chain is High Springs native Fredrick Jacobs.

With his wife Taja Jacobs, they created Celebrity’s Soul Food in 2014 in Beverly Hills California.

And now Jacobs has made his way back to north central Florida.

“Ocala was somewhere that we came to visit. I remember in the past there was Wild Waters and Silver Springs, I did the glass bottom boat and we got the wave pool,” Fredrick said.

The duo is aiming to open 200 restaurant locations, with at least five of those locations in the sunshine state.

“We count it an honor we thank God that we out of all these years of people having soul food restaurants all over the country that we’re the first to scale it and take it global and so we’re excited, we want Ocala to just get excited that they can say that we launched our corporate office and head quarters from they city so we expect to give them quality service and give them the love that God has given us,” Taja said.

While a location has not yet been picked for the restaurant, the new franchise owners of the Ocala restaurant said they’re excited for when that day comes.

“At one point in time in my life I did own a restaurant. It was called Jazz Cafe and Grill so being a part of Celebrity’s Soul Food has been amazing. Dr. J and Lady J are the most amazing people that we love and stay in business with,” new franchise owner, Emounte Banks said.

And they said they’ll make it the best it can be.

“We’re going to bring the best of the best here to ensure that we have the finest dining, the greatest locations and the cleanest restaurants that you can possibly be in and to enjoy the food,” Franchise Partner, Rudolph Rolle added.

They hope to have the new restaurant open next year.

