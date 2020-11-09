COVID cases rise ahead of holidays; Deaths down.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID cases continue to rise, both nationally and here in North Central Florida. Alachua County is averaging 50 new cases per day. Alachua County Health Department Director Paul Myers says that even though cases are on the rise, death rates are decreasing.

“If you take a look at how Alachua County has faired in that respect, in terms of the severity of the disease and deaths when you compare it to the rest of the state, we are doing very well,” Myers said. "Now one sole lost is one sole too many, but what we have to do here is mitigate the risk and I think we’ve done a great job of that.”

With the holiday season approaching and many people expected to travel, Myers says his biggest concern is not COVID, but the flu.

“In Alachua County, we have done very well with the flu over the last 12 to 13 years with our school influenza vaccination program,” said Myers. "My concern is that participation in that program is down and it’s down significantly.” He says participation may be down due to students not attending brick and mortar and parents just not filling out the consent form.

In terms of a COVID vaccine, myers wants people to trust it when one finally does come out. “The FDA is not going to approve something that is not safe for Americans, to participate in,” Myers said. "We saw this back in 2009 with the H1N1 vaccine, a lot of people didn’t trust it. But I will tell you that if it’s indicated for me, I’m going to get it, my families going to get it. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t trust these world renowned companies.”

Myers also says he is very encouraged by the progress companies are making on a vaccine.

