ETA MAKES LANDFALL

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall at 11 PM in Lower Matecumbe Key in the central Florida Keys with 65 mph winds. Eta is expected to move W then SW into the southeast Gulf of Mexico by late Monday. The Tropical Storm is forecast to intensify to a Cat 1 Hurricane by Tuesday and then stall in the Gulf. The extended forecast from the NHC has Eta tracking NE towards NCFL by late Thursday into Friday. Until that point, conditions are expected to remain unsettled with scattered showers and storms along with gusty winds and above normal afternoon highs in the 80′s. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates on Eta through the week.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

